A video of Twene Jonas working as a delivery guy has sparked reactions online

Twene Jonas seemed delighted as he interacted with a young man and shouted his popular catch praise "Glass Nkoaa" as he left the scene

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Twene Jonas for working hard in the United States

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has been filmed reportedly working as a delivery guy in New York, United States of America.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @christ.son, showed the ardent government critic looking cheerful as he interacted with a Ghanaian man, reportedly after delivering food to him.

Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, Twene Jonas shouted his catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa" as he hurriedly exited the scene, after realising that he was being filmed.

The 6-second video, which was captioned "omg Jonas delivered my food,” had gathered over 9000 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing this article.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians share their views on the video of Twene Jonas working as a delivery guy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video had divided opinions, with many commending him for working hard in the US.

The EA said:

As far as he is comfortable and is living better than most Ghanaians

Baby moon added:

If he knew he was delivering to a Ghanaian paaa nanka he won’t go

Kwame Alwhite indicated:

To get to the USA to work is even an achievement that many Ghanaians look up to

KAY reacted:

I’ve realized whenever he meet Ghanaians he doesn’t want to get close to them

NanaCalmboy observed:

The issue no be the kind of job but upon the mouth mouth he be delivery guy

Korean lady praises Twene Jonas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas earned praise from a Korean woman during one of his usual "Warm Up" street videos in New York.

While filming, a lovely Korean lady approached him and started a conversation, expressing her admiration for his looks.

The lovely lady full of confidence, could not resist asking Jonas where he was from.

