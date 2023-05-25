Controversial socialite Twene Jonas, while making his usual "Warm Up" videos on the streets of New York, was interrupted by a Korean lady

The beautiful lady warmed up to Jonas and began asking him questions about his country of origin only to tell him how handsome he was

Jonas was surprised when the woman called him handsome and thanked her for the kind words

Well-known and controversial socialite, Twene Jonas, found himself caught up in a memorable moment during one of his usual "Warm Up" street videos in New York. While filming, a delightful Korean lady approached him and started a conversation, expressing her admiration for his looks.

The lovely lady full of confidence, could not resist asking Jonas where he was from. Along with her question, she could not help but mention how handsome he was, causing quite a buzz among Jonas' followers

Jonas, known for his outspoken nature and strong opinions, was taken aback for a moment by the unexpected compliment. However, he quickly collected himself and sincerely thanked the charming lady for her kind words. The encounter left Jonas' followers in awe as they witnessed the rare moment of appreciation and warmth initiated by the woman for a man she barely knew.

Why Twene Jonas is seen as controversial

Famous for his active presence on social media and his candid views on various societal issues, Twene Jonas has often found himself embroiled in controversy. Whether he's criticising government policies, the lack of infrastructural development or simply advocating for change, his bold approach has attracted both devoted supporters and fierce critics.

Twene Jonas' encounter sparks reactions

andy_cole_6 commented:

She said you are handsome and dude said oh really wow

badexchaserrr wrote:

Nanim anyini ny3 saa nka mede kcc fie. I tear Jonas is a mood.

Twene Jonas made a comeback after rumours spread that he was dead

In another story, Twene Jonas, the popular US-based Ghanaian social media sensation and youth advocate, made his long-awaited return to social media after weeks of silence.

During his absence, rumours had spread like wildfire, suggesting that he had tragically lost his life.

Consequently, his devoted fans rejoiced upon his re-emergence, taking to various online platforms to express their excitement and celebrate his return.

