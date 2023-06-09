Former president John Dramani Mahama visited Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win on his movie set

The cast of the movie, which has been titled Mr President, excitedly welcomed the former president

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with differing opinions, including assumptions that Mahama's visit is part of his reelection tactics

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, who is known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, was excited to meet former president John Dramani Mahama.

The ex-president's visit to the set of the movie, Mr Presdient, which has been trending on social media, evoked varied reactions from netizens.

Lil Win welcomes Mahama Photo credit: @officiallilwin

Source: TikTok

Lil Win surprised to see ex-president Mahama

Lil Win was taken aback in the video as the former president, accompanied by a small entourage, walked onto the set, greeted him warmly, and exchanged pleasantries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lil Win, visibly thrilled by the unexpected encounter, expressed his gratitude to President Mahama for taking the time out of his busy schedule to visit the set.

Watch the video of Lil Win and Mahama on a movie set together below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of John Mahama and Lil Win at his Mr President movie

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, claiming the former president only meant to use his visit as a campaign strategy, while others hailed him for his humilty.

rich_sokiss commented:

He is really hungry for this seat ooh boi3

salomey_amoah_ said:

He was coming to dubai for his program and met him ..because this is the same outfit he brought to dubai yesterday

kwamesocio wrote:

He didn't visit him on set. It was only a coincidence

kusithomas61 added:

mahama woy3 guy oo

diawuosharkor posted:

Mahama what is happening with you and your brother lilwin

Lil Win chills on the plane in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, in a humorous video, actor Lil Win appeared to travel in style while unwinding on a plane and enjoying a delectable-looking dinner.

The actor joyfully ate a plate of rice with a fork and knife while looking dapper in a suit. Since Lil Win was holding the knife in his left hand and the fork in his right hand, many people found the video amusing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh