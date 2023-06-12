A young woman in Dubai has shown that one can cook with the sun from the country

In a video on Instagram, the woman brought all she will need to fry an egg out on the street

Initially, she was not wearing slippers, but when she could not bear the burns anymore, she run to put one on

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A woman on Instagram has posted a video where she is frying eggs in the sun on the streets of Dubai.

In the video, the lady is seen wearing a purple blouse on a jeans trouser. She has braids and is not wearing slippers.

The video was captioned, "Dubai sun, you don't need gas to cook." The woman kept jumping around, probably because of the heat from the floor.

In her caption, she said you don't need gas to cook in Dubai Photo credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by krakstv, the woman poured oil into the frying pan, added two eggs, and turned it after a while. Immediately she put the eggs in the oil, and it was evident the pan was hot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After turning and cooking the other side of the egg, she served it with bread.

Reactions by social media users to video of woman cooking in sun

Instagrammers who saw the post have been commenting on the post. Below are some of the reactions.

@nahnah_marfo's said:

And she was hurting her feet in the beginning because…?

@ngarzikar's commented:

Abeg rest....but every building you go to, AC wey go cool your life Dy there. Why you no show us how e take Dy cold for December too?

@sleekmate03 said:

Sha clean that street after doing this nonsense

@debbietino88's indicated:

This one na sunny upside up

@barbie_hillz's said:

Everyone is writing very true, but you haven't traveled

@amakaogwe's commented:

Lol Selina thinks she's sleek

@aded0lapo's said:

Selina knew what she was doing Just the wrong country

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya works out for two weeks and shows belly reduction

A famous Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has shown the results of his rigorous workout routine.

The vlogger released pictures after he had trained with The Celebrity Trainer for two weeks.

Wode Maya looked slimmer in the new pictures with a reduced belly size.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh