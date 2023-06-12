A video of Zionfelix eating frog meat at a Chinese restaurant has sparked reactions online

The YouTuber said he opted to have a taste of the frog meat because he wanted to be adventurous

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the reactions of Zionfelix, with many commending him for trying the nice meat

Award-winning blogger Zionfelix has given his impression of the taste of frog meat after eating it for the first time at a Chinese restaurant.

A video sighted on his YouTube page showed Zionfelix in the company of some friends having a nice time at the restaurant when he opened up on his intent to taste frog meat.

Zionfelix tastes frog meat Photo credit: Zionfelix Studio/TikTok

Source: Youtube

To satisfy his curiosity, he ordered frog legs from the chef; however, the enthusiasm with which he went in for the cuisine died down when the time came for him to eat it.

In the presence of all his friends, Zionfelix initially acted scared as he tried putting the meat in his mouth.

After several minutes of persuasion by his friends, the blogger finally took a bite of the meat, after which he remarked that it wasn't bad. He then went in for another bite, this time looking more relaxed and at ease.

He admitted that his reluctance to eat the meat the first time was due to the perception that he had about frogs.

Zionfelix urged his followers to give it a try, adding that it was good to be ambitious.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video laughed at Zionfelix's actions, with many wanting to find out from him how the frog meat tasted.

Val Kwakye indicated:

I love sea food. where's this place pls

Angesboat TV said:

It good to be adventurous

Mrclarks Explore wrote:

Who send u . Ghana ni die3 frog fa wohu b3n

FLEXYLIT07 asked:

how eday taste?

