Wode Maya started a vigorous workout with The Celebrity Trainer and shared his results after 2 weeks

It appeared as though the famous Ghanaian YouTuber's abs were already taking shape after the training

Many of Wode Maya's followers have been congratulating him for embarking on the fitness journey and encouraged him to keep it up

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has excited and amazed many of his followers, including a few iconic individuals, with his rigorous workout results.

According to the Ghanaian vlogger, who is passionate about Africa, he released the pictures after he had trained with The Celebrity Trainer for only two weeks.

Wode Maya looked slimmer in the new pictures with a significant reduction in his belly size, which is a result many netizens seemed to be impressed with.

Wode Maya and her physical trainer working out together Photo credit: @mrghanababy

Source: Twitter

In a video the YouTuber shared on his Instagram handle, The Celebrity Trainer was seen taking him on a strenuous series of workouts.

They performed jumps, squats, and various dumbbell moves aimed at training different muscles in the body.

Ghanaians react to Wode Maya's workout transformation

Among the comments that were shared, below are some of the interesting ones YEN.com.gh gathered.

@ten_utd said:

Man keep me updated about the cheeks, I want to reduce mine too

@maxwell_aappiah stated:

This cannot be 9days onua but keep working cos it will take a day to look as the left picture

@Khalibrantjnr indicated:

Huge transformation. All the best in the rest of your journey tho

@LogoHubGH mentioned:

That's not even my Problem. My problem is the person I owe Money has Been posting Guns Since this Morning

See the photos below:

