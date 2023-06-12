Nana Ama left Ghana when she was three years old to live with her parents in Holland

After she married for about seven years and had two children, she got divorced

The nurse living in the UK said she does not intend to marry again but would prefer to have someone she can enjoy life with

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK has explained why she does not want to marry again but instead have a companion with whom she can have fun.

The over-30-year-old woman said she divorced her husband two years ago because of something her ex-husband did. She, however, did not state categorically what the man did.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Nana Ama Ampaw said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

Nana Ama Ampaw said she is dating another divorcee Photo credit: SVTV Africa (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

Nana Ama was born in Ghana and taken to Holland when she was three and was raised there. Her parents lived in Holland at the time.

When Nana Ama's mother relocated to the UK, she asked her to move, too, because of better nursing opportunities; Nana Ama concurred and started practicing as a nurse in the UK.

Acoording to her, after marrying for about seven years in the UK, she and her husband got a divorce. She added that co-parenting has not been easy, but they have a plan that works for them.

The children are often with her on weekdays and with her ex-husband on weekends. When they are away on weekends, it gives her time to spend with her boyfriend or do other things besides caring for them.

“I believe in marrying once. I don’t think I would marry again. But I have moved on, I’ve found someone who I am happy with. Now I believe in companionship. You have your own place; I have my own place. We see each other on weekends. We travel together and stuff like that.”

Nana Ama said she is dating a male divorcee who also has children.

