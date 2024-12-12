A Ghanaian woman has boldly declared her aversion to marriage in a trending Facebook video

She explained in a conversation with Silent Beads that she would prefer being a co-parent than becoming a wife

The lady said she has had terrible experiences with men in the past, hence her dislike for marriage

A young Ghanaian woman has opened up about her relationship issues, explaining why she is still unmarried.

Speaking to Silent Beads, in a video chanced by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified lady suggested that she was never going to marry due to some terrible experiences she had with men in her previous relationships.

Aside from her personal experience, the young woman said she witnessed how her mother struggled in marriage and did not wish that for herself.

Consequently, the Ghanaian woman said she would rather co-parent than settle down with a man in the name of marriage.

"I don't fancy marriage and would not fancy it. My past experience with men didn't start on a good note. Neither did it end on a good note. That aside, growing up in a broken home, I wouldn't also want to go through the challenges my mother faced," she said.

"Preventing that is as well as preventing marriage. We can't predict men," she added.

The young lady further stated that she believes there is more to marriage than the ceremony and all the public

"For the majority of the women who go into marriage, their major concern is about the ceremony, how they will look, how elegant they will appear, it's just about the ceremony," she stated.

The Ghanaian woman's opinion sparks reactions online

The Ghanaian woman's opinion has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, who chanced on the video on the Facebook page of Silent Beads.

@Naadu Lartey said:

"I'll marry and marry right even though I've been through heartbreak……. I know the pain you've been through and hope you won’t regret your statement."

@Ak Lily also said:

"I prefer co-parenting to marriage too. Marriage has never been ma thing."

@Wezzy Wizdom commented:

"I prayed God never put such people. We are all damaged in one way or the but we try to see beauty and positive in everything when it comes to human relationships."

Lady globetrots to fin love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, known as Francisca AK, travelled around the world to find her soulmate.

Francisca stated in a video posted on her TikTok page that she was tired of being lonely and in desperate need of a husband.

The young lady said she had given herself up to the end of the year to find that special man to marry.

