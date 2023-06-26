Leticia Kobina is a young Ghanaian lady who has been living and working in Iraq as a house help since 2021

She narrated that she had never been keen on travelling but was compelled by her husband and an agent

Even though she was forced to travel, Leticia said she does not intend to return soon and would rather make some more money

A Ghanaian woman currently working in Iraq as a house help has narrated how she travelled to the Arab country and what she went through when she got there.

Leticia Kobina said she has been in Iraq for two years and one month. However, she has been working as a live-in house help for one year and seven months.

She travelled to Iraq in 2021 after her husband and an agent pressured her to take the opportunity so they could make ends meet.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Leticia said she returned with her husband from Cote D’Ivoire so he could travel from Ghana. She explained that she was not interested in travelling but her husband wanted to relocate badly.

“I never thought of travelling. It was my husband who wanted to travel at all costs. If I ever wanted to travel, it wouldn’t have been to an Arab country but rather to Europe. We got an agent to help us but he disappointed us. Later a lady in a WhatsApp group I belong to asked people who wanted to travel to reach out to her. I was doing it on behalf of my husband but he and the agent pressured me to travel.”

Leticia, who was a hairdresser before travelling, said they were not treated well when they arrived at the airport in Iraq. She and another Ghanaian girl had to wait for hours before their agent picked them up.

She recalled that she braided the hair of the other ladies when they were sent to the house where the girls were kept. So she was kept there for about five months to braid hair and get paid. Leticia was later sent to a house where she cares for an old man. She said she earns GH¢1,500 monthly.

Ghanaian house help in Iraq said she wouldn’t return to Ghana anytime soon

Leticia said she would return to Ghana if she got a similar job that would pay her the same or more. She responded in the affirmative when asked if she would renew her contract after two years.

Leticia explained that she needed the money to send it for her daughter’s upkeep. She added that she does not think she will get a job that will pay that much in Ghana hence her decision.

Watch the interview below:

