A Ghanaian woman working as a househelp in Iraq has said she didn't have 2000 cedis as savings while working in Ghana

Mercy Boakye said she now makes enough money in Iraq and has started building a house in Ghana

Social media users who saw the video have urged the lady to work hard and be cautious in her dealings

A young Ghanaian woman based in Iraq has said she has no plans of relocating to Ghana soon.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mercy Boakye who moved to Iraq two years ago to work as a househelp said she is happy with the gains she has made during her time in the Middle East country.

As a househelp, she said she makes $250 as a monthly salary which is equivalent to GH₵3500.

Opening up on her time in Ghana, Mercy said she worked as a fried egg seller at Berekum.

“When I was working in Ghana I didn't even have 2000 cedis as my savings but now when I hear of 10,000 cedis I see it as something small”

Mercy said she intends to stay in Iraq and work for five years, that way she would have made enough money to engage in a business on her return to Ghana.

"I hope to build a house before I return to Ghana. I wouldn’t want to come back and rent a house. If I stay for four to five years I will get money to start a businesss when I rerurn."

She is hopeful that her salary will be adjusted upwards to $300 which is equivalent to GH₵4,260 once she renews her 2-year working contract with her bosses.

Ghanaians react to the woman's adventure in Iraq

Social media users have shared diverse opinions on Mercy's plight in Iraq.

Whereas some have urged her to work hard, others feel her salary is insufficient.

P Y

It is heartbreaking to hear a young sister describe obvious abuses in an Arab household as "normal" while working donkey hours to earn $250 a month. Clearly, we have let the youth down as a nation. Sad

Stephen Adu Boahen Amoah

May the good lord bless you,it shall be well with you dear

Beauty Scott

You are very smart and serious girl, and I love that keep it that way. I wish you good luck ,may your dreams come true

Eric Cobby

$250 and working from 8am to 12am. 16 hours for 250 dollars. Did I heard her right?

Gakpo Augustine

Eiiii but this lady is really suffering oooo hmmmmm cleaning windows every Friday and those house works and still 250 dollars ??? Well

