A video of a woman opening up on her experience of terminating a pregnancy has sparked an emotional reaction online

The woman stated that her mom was a major why she overturned her decision after the persistent maltreatment

Netizens who saw the video also shared their sad experiences on the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to open up about some regrettable things she did in the past.

In a video sighted YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who identified herself as @bronxhemaa0 and was sharing her views on the memoir released by Yvonne Nelson said one thing she regrets the most is having to terminate a pregnancy.

Woman opens up about terminating a pregnancy Photo credit: @bronxhemaa0/TikTok @yvonne_nelsongh/Instagram

Source: UGC

Delving into details, she revealed that it all happened in 2005 when she got impregnated by a well-to-do man.

She said her expectation of becoming a young mother in her early twenties was met with fierce resistance by her uncle and mother, who suddenly turned their backs on her and made it clear to her that she had to get rid of the baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The man who got me pregnant encouraged me to give birth and started taking care of my expenses, however, my own mother decided otherwise and maltreated me".

The lady said after some time, she gave in to the incessant pressure and got the pregnancy terminated.

"When the man heard of what I had done, he stopped visiting me. Till today I say that if I couldn't conceive again after my first pregnancy, I would have blamed my mother"

She used her lived experience to advise young ladies against terminating a pregnancy

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 500 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians share their experiences

Netizens who reacted to the video by the young woman also shared their experiences

linosei indicated:

People have painful memories

Janet replied

Say it again my sister, but me I didn’t mind my mom, now my boy is 19 years old

user994776882372 commented:

Am young but I have been there

Yvonne speaks on terminating pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson has revealed that terminating her pregnancy with Sarkodie haunted her for years.

The actress made these revelations in her latest book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, in which she detailed that she had terminated a pregnancy with the rapper.

She described the emotional turmoil she experienced as a result of her decision, highlighting the lingering guilt and regret she felt for years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh