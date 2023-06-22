A young Ghanaian lady working in Iraq said she is saving her salary to relocate to the US or UK

Grace said she prefers to be in Iraq, where she earns GH¢3,500 to being Ghana, where she used to make GH¢400 monthly

She went to Iraq in 2020 and extended her two-year contract after it expired in 2022

A Ghanaian lady living in Iraq has expressed her interest in moving from the Arabic country to the United States of America for better wages and living conditions.

Grace said she chose to travel to Iraq and work as a house help instead of furthering her education after she completed senior high school (SHS).

In a video interview on SVTV Africa, Grace said her parents have six children. Out of the six, three have travelled to Iraq to work as house helps. The other three are in Ghana.

Grace left Ghana in March 2020 for Iraq

“My father asked me to choose between furthering my education and travelling. I realised I would be better off travelling so I chose to relocate. My father financed the travel. I had heard that Iraq was not a good place so I enquired from a friend who was there at the time. She told me Kurdistan is good.”

She arrived in Iraq on March 9, 2020. Grace said her salary in Iraq is far better than what she used to receive in Ghana as a nursery teacher.

“Every month in Ghana, I received GH¢400. Here, I receive GH¢2,500 monthly. After working for two years, my contract expired and I renewed it for a year. Now I earn GH¢3000 monthly.”

As part of her responsibilities, Grace said she cooks, cleans the house and takes care of the children.

Lady in Iraq said she makes GH₵3,500 and doesn’t plan to return to Ghana soon

Grace is not the only person who believes she is making more money in Iraq. Mercy Boakye said she earns GH₵3,500 monthly as a house help in Iraq and may not return to Ghana anytime soon.

Mercy moved to Iraq in 2019. She said she was happy with the money she has made as a house help in the Middle East country.

