Cynthia Kusiwaa Bona is a Ghanaian woman who resettled in the US in September 2021

The former teacher in Ghana said she decided to travel for greener pastures since things became tough after the COVID-19 pandemic

She said she has not regretted travelling abroad and encouraged others to do the same when the opportunity comes

A Ghanaian woman who moved to the United States of America said she has benefitted from relocating.

Cynthia Kusiwaa Bona explained that she was a teacher in Ghana and married with three children. However, economic hardship prompted her to travel out of Ghana, especially after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She chose to go to the United States because she had a visa and two brothers living in America. She had also travelled to the US before, so it was easy to go back.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Cynthia arrived in America on September 26, 2021. Initially, she was working with other people's documents. She, however, received her green card in January 2023 and currently works as a caregiver in Massachusetts.

The mother of three said she does not pay bills since she lives with someone she cares for.

She encouraged all who can travel abroad to do so even if they do not have the documents. She said one must be hardworking and focused on the reason they travelled and they will excel.

