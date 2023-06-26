A video of a young man opening up on life in Turkey has got many people talking

Gabriel Atobrah revealed that life in the European country has been very tough since he went there

He also opened up on his plans to return to Ghana if he gets a job that will pay him well

A young Ghanaian man who travelled to Turkey in search of greener pastures has given the European country low marks and confessed his plans to return home.

Speaking to SVTV Africa on YouTube, Gabriel Atobrah, who works as a factory hand in Turkey and has been there since 2018 said his expectations for going to the country has not been met. He added that he was lied to by some people who created the impression that life there was very rosy.

He admitted that his mindset that success in Ghana is not achievable is also one factor that led him to travel outside the country.

"The youth must change their mindset because when I was in Ghana, I had this perception that I can only prosper once I travel abroad”.

"Today, as I speak to you some of my friends in Ghana who have never travelled abroad before are making it big time. I cannot compare myself to them," he admitted.

Quizzed by the host if he will return to Ghana should he get a job that will pay him GH¢4000, Gabriel immediately answered yes.

"I will get a plane ticket immediately and return if I can get such an assurance. I know with that amount I will be able to save GH¢1000 a month," he said.

Ghanaians react to the man's story

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for opening up about his struggles in Turkey.

@josephinedompereh6211 stated:

It's a lesson to learn. Just focus and be patient on what to do next.

@SuperKwame1 indicated:

Our problem in Ghana is laziness and quick money! The youth hates to learn a trade!

@MalikAbdullah-re5i stated:

When they’re in Ghana ,they’ll be complaining & talking about Ghana thinking that the grass is greener on the other side of the world until they travel outside Ghana.

