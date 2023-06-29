A video of a young lady working as a mechanic has warmed the hearts of many peeps on the internet

The lady showed no signs of shyness as she stayed focused on her work even when she was being recorded

Peeps who reacted to the video are singing her praises, with many commending her hard work

A young Ghanaian lady has put to bed the gross misconception that some jobs are meant for men.

This is after she was spotted in a video that has gone viral on TikTok working as a mechanic.

Lady shows off her craft as a mechanic Photo credit:@isaacamoasah/TikTok

Apparently, she was working on a starter brush and could be seen having a chat with someone.

One interesting thing was the look of joy on her face as she worked, not minding the fact that she was being recorded.

Also, the energy and zeal with which she worked made it apparent that she had gained a lot of experience on the job.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1600 likes and 19 comments.

Watch the video below

Peeps commend her hard work

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the young lady, with many urging her to keep up the good work.

KONKONSA NTI...stated:

wow God bless ur hustle

Emmanuel Essien commented

I think she's replacing damage starter brushes

evanskumi860 added:

haaaaaaa sister thank you. this is my work I love your video

user4585665780052 indicated:

Well done my dear

Visually impaired mechanic inspires many

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Hamdan, a visually impaired young man had left many excited with his craft as a mechanic.

His inability to see things around him has not affected his ambition to pursue the career he wants.

18-year-old Yakubu, Mohammed's assistant, says since he started working with his master, he has never failed any vehicle.

Despite being visually impaired, his work has attracted the admiration of clients who keep coming after each service

Female bricklayer gets peeps amazed

Also, another lady who works as a bricklayer has left many inspired.

The 31-year-old lady, Hlayisani Lorraine Sono, has shot to fame after photos showing her at construction work surfaced on the internet.

The 31-year-old woman encouraged women to follow their passion, irrespective of what people say.

