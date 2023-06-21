A Ghanaian who relocated to the United States has shared his experience from his job in the supply and logistics sector

Emmanuel Amponsah said he earns $85,000 each year, while his wife makes $4,000 weekly

He said he and his wife make about $18,000 as disposable income every month

Emmanuel Amponsah is a Ghanaian living in the United States of America and receives $85,000 as an annual salary for working in the supply and logistics sector.

According to the Ghanaian, he works from home and has enough time to do other things, including intermittent naps.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said that even though there is so much pressure in America, one can live peacefully without being stressed, contrary to how it is portrayed by many.

Emmanuel and his wife make $18,000 monthly after tax Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

“In 2013, I was earning about $60,000 yearly. As of now, I earn $85,000 each year. I’m into supply chain and logistics at a hospital. I work from home, so I log in and work when I wake up. I’m able to rest intermittently when I’m tired. I can go out and return to log in again. It’s flexible.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 35-year-old said one could do without a degree to get a well-paying job in America. He encouraged every Ghanaian coming to America to take an IT course before or after arriving there. Emmanuel added that he knows people are earning more than he does.

“I know someone who makes about $120,000 a year. He came from Ghana about four years ago. When he arrived, he took a course in IT and got a job. He works from home and makes good money. This guy I’m talking about doesn’t have a degree. He used to earn GH₵400 a month in Ghana.”

As a family, Emmanuel and his wife make about $18,000 each month after taxes. His wife is a nurse who makes $4,000 each week.

“My wife is a registered nurse. Each week, she is paid $4,000 after taxes. She works three days. This means we make almost $18,000 each month after taxes.”

Building properties and starting businesses in Ghana

Emmanuel, who left Ghana when he was 12, said people must live within their means; otherwise, the money they earn will never be enough.

When asked when he will consider investing in a business in Ghana or putting up a property, Emmanuel said he has one house in the Ashanti region.

He added that he would only start a business in Ghana when he has the time to supervise it himself. He would not want to leave his business in another person's hands because most people who do that are shortchanged.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Truck driver in the US said he earns GH₵3,500 daily

Emmanuel is not the only Ghanaian abroad who believes he is living a good life; another man said he makes GH₵3,500 daily as a truck driver in the US.

Isaac, who lives in Michigan, said from his earnings, he is happy he travelled to the US six years ago. He explained that though he isn’t well-educated, he makes $300 daily.

He encouraged people who have the opportunity to travel to do so for a better life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh