Commonwealth Hall has eulogised James Lutterodt with a powerful tribute

The hall took to its official Twitter page to express their deepest condolence to the bereaved family

Netizens who saw the post also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family

The Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana has paid an emotional tribute to James Lutterodt, whose demise was reported on Monday, July 3rd.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, the hall expressed pain that a young man who had a promising future could pass on at such a young age.

The hall expressed its deepest condolence to the bereaved family as they grieve over their loss.

"It saddens our heart to announce the demise of a promising Vandal which occurred yesterday. The Vandal fraternity commiserates with the Lutterodt family on their loss. From Mount Olympus, we say: “Rest easy in sleep eternal”.

The post was accompanied by a photo of James and another video of him jamming to a vibey tune.

and a level 200 student studying Computer Science.

Ghanaians mourn James Lutterodt

Netizens who saw the post also expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family.

Juju_junior asked:

No vigil night for him?

Dennis Okyere Ghartey commented:

Rest well champ

LordHanson stated:

May his gentle soul rest in peace. Sad times.

@dmanfafa reacted:

Rest Easy V-Mate!

Last post of James Lutterodt's surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that James Lutterodt made a final post on Instagram before his unexpected demise.

The post was a poignant picture of Lutterodt himself with a message that read, "Thanks to everyone who supported us to come this far."

These simple yet profound words now serve as a poignant reminder of Lutterodt's constant gratitude towards all those who have been a part of his journey.

Also, a video of James Lutterodt eating pizza has warmed hearts online.

The late student of the University of Ghana could be seen in the video bonding with his roommates. The promising young man looked excited.

