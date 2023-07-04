The death of James Lutterodt has left a big void in the family of the young man

In a video, a journalist of Asaase Radio visited the home of James but said there was no one available for a comment

He said checks have revealed that the family relatives had visited the hospital where their beloved passed

The family of James Lutterodt are distraught following the demise of their son, whose sad incident happened on July 3, 2023.

A report by Asaase Radio's Caleb Ahinakwah, who visited the house of the late 19-year-old at Ashaiman Bethlehem, revealed that his quest to interact with family some members failed because there was no one in the house upon his arrival

Home of James Lutterodt mourns the passing of the beloved son Photo credit: @Gossip24 Avenue/YouTube @GTV Ghana/Facebook

The journalist said that his checks revealed that relatives of James Lutterodt had gone to the hospital, where he passed.

He added that some neighbours who visited the house of the young man in their bid to express their deepest condolence to the grieving family were left disappointed after realizing that there was no one around.

"So our checks have revealed that the family of James, including his dad, will be back in the evening. We would be able to speak to him at 4 pm”

Watch the video below

Final post of James Lutterodt pops up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the last post James Lutterodt made on Instagram before his unexpected demise has gone viral

The post, which has got thrown many people into a state of sorrow read, "Thanks to everyone who supported us to this far."

The words now serve as a poignant reminder of Lutterodt's immense gratitude towards all those who have been a part of his journey.

Old video of James eating drops trends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of James Lutterodt, who was eating pizza, has emerged

The 19-year-old was seen bonding with his roommates, looking excited.

Messages of condolence from well-meaning Ghanaians have thronged in for the bereaved family.

No official statement has also been made by the family regarding the demise of their beloved son.

