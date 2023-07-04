A friend of the late James Lutterodt has sparked an emotional reaction following his comments about the NSMQ star

Ali Abdul Aziz said he spoke to James Lutterodt last month and hence, is stunned that his friend is no more

He described James as a calm, quiet and intelligent individual

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ali Abdul Aziz, a childhood friend of James Lutterodt, has expressed sadness over the passing of the University of Ghana student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Asaase Radio, Ali Abdul Aziz, a resident of Ashaiman Bethlehem, where James also resided, said the news of his friend's passing had really hit him hard.

The childhood friend of James cries in a video Photo credit: @Keta Senior High Technical School-Ketasco @Kharæge Takeoff/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"I was home when a friend came to ask whether I have heard from James. I told him that we spoke last month and he then told me what had happened."

Ali, who looked visibly teary at a point in the interview, said he couldn't sleep on Monday, July 3, after hearing what happened to his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also eulogised the 19-year-old, describing him as someone who was very humble, quiet and intelligent.

"Since last night, I have not been able to sleep. I am feeling very sad," Ali said.

The journalist had to end the interview because Ali was beginning to tear up as he continued to recall some memories he shared with his friend.

Watch the video

Last post of James Lutterodt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that James Lutterodt made a final post on Instagram before his unexpected demise.

The post, which surfaced following the tragic news, features a poignant picture of Lutterodt himself. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message that read:

"Thanks to everyone who supported us to come this far."

Old video of James Lutterodt having fun drops

Also, a video showing James Lutterodt having a fun moment with his close friend Francisca Lamini has warmed hearts.

The cute video reveals James affectionately referring to Francisca as "my dear Francisca", highlighting their deep bond.

The video offers a glimpse into the strong friendship between James and Francisca, both integral members of the Ketasco team that reached the NSMQ finals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh