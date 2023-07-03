James Lutterodt, a star from Keta Senior High Technical School who participated in the NSMQ, made a final Instagram post before his untimely demise

The post, which surfaced after his death, featured a picture of himself with a message expressing his gratitude to everyone who supported him

Lutterodt's passing has saddened the NSMQ community, but his last words serve as a reminder of his humble and appreciative nature

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

James Lutterodt, a shining star from Keta Senior High Technical School who participated in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2021, made a final post on Instagram before his unexpected demise.

The post, which surfaced following the tragic news, features a poignant picture of Lutterodt himself. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message that read, "Thanks to everyone who supported us to this far."

These simple yet profound words now serve as a poignant reminder of Lutterodt's immense gratitude towards all those who have been a part of his journey.

James Lutterodt the NSMQ genius from Ketasco who has lost his life Photo credit: @jameslutterodt via Instagram; @nsmqghana via Twitter

Source: UGC

Lutterodt's involvement in the NSMQ had garnered attention and admiration, with his exceptional knowledge and performance leaving an indelible mark.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His passing has sent shockwaves through the NSMQ community and beyond. Below are some comments social media users have been sharing.

@SeptembaDegree commented:

Rip Brother James Lutterodt. I knew there was more to be accomplished. Rest Well Scholar

@manaaf_official indicated:

Especially when it's about time to see your stars shine, be mindful of what you eat, say or do and never say this person can never do this or that. Rest well little James Lutterodt

See the last post of James below:

How James Lutterodt and his team were received on campus after NSMQ

When James and his two colleagues returned from the 2021 NSMQ competition, they were greeted with a standing ovation, carried into the forecourt by a cadet parade, and cheered on by a multitude of students, as previously reported by YEN.com.gh.

How all 3 NSMQ contestants from Ketasco obtained passports to travel

As earlier reported, the three Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) students who represented their school in the 2021 National Science and Math Quiz earned free trips to Dubai.

The top Ketasco students successfully got passports to visit the United Arab Emirates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh