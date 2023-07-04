A video of James Lutterodt, a Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) alumnus eating pizza with his roommates, has surfaced

The prodigy was one of the finalists who represented his alma mater in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

People have reacted emotionally to the clip after it emerged that he died from suspected food poisoning on Monday, July 3

A video of James Lutterodt, one of the finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), eating pizza has popped up.

The late student of the University of Ghana can be seen in the footage bonding with his roommates. The promising young man looked excited.

Old video of Ketasco's 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt eating pizza sparks tears. Photo credit: @mrArmoh.

Source: Twitter

What allegedly killed Lutterodt

James Lutterodt reportedly died from suspected food poisoning on Monday, July 3. Until his sudden demise, he was pursuing a Computer Science programme at the University of Ghana.

Before enrolling at the university, the prodigy and his mates from KETASCO made NSMQ history after the school qualified for the contest's finals.

Ketasco became the first senior high school in the Volta Region to qualify for the finals for the first time in the competition's history.

The old video of Lutterodt emerged online after his unexpected death became public. People have since been posting emotional comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps can't contain their emotions

Many have been posting ''rest in peace.''

@charlotteapefa commented:

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

@AmaDoe posted:

Oh, why. May he rest in peace.

@JohnAdam commented:

Never trust anyone. Eii nipa ny3.

@Richsoulz1 said:

Trust no one.

@MichaelKwa6479 reacted:

May his soul rest in peace.

