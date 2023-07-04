A heartwarming video has resurfaced featuring the late NSMQ star James Lutterodt and his close friend Francisca Lamini

In a touching discovery, an old video featuring James Lutterodt, the late National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star from Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), has surfaced, showcasing a delightful moment with his close friend Francisca Lamini.

The heartwarming footage reveals James affectionately referring to Francisca as "My dear Francisca," highlighting their deep bond.

The video offers a glimpse into the strong friendship between James and Francisca, both integral members of the Ketasco team that reached the NSMQ finals.

Francisca Lamini had a great bond with James Lutterodt Photo credit: @nsmqghana via Twitter; @yencomgh via Instagram

As news of James Lutterodt's untimely passing spread, this rediscovered video serves as a poignant reminder of the vibrant spirit he possessed and the cherished connections he forged.

It provides solace to those mourning his loss, showcasing the joyful moments he shared with friends like Francisca.

Below are some comments social media users shared after watching the video.

akwensi_rejoyce said:

Such a young Legend

2chainzgangster commented:

Hmm God of Nazareth let your will be done ✅ slow

_doris_serena indicated:

Take God seriously ooo people ‼️‼️ he alone can save us from the hands of the wicked eeeei

Watch the video below:

