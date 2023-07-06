Police officer Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba has been celebrated with a Social Intervention of the Year award

The Ghanaian policeman received the honour at the prestigious 2023 Spotlight Awards Africa on Saturday, July 1

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he expressed excitement and appreciation for the glorious honour

Ghanaian police officer Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba received the Social Intervention of the Year award at the 2023 Spotlight Awards Africa.

He earned the title at the third edition of the prestigious awards event at the Canwin Hotel in Accra on Saturday, July 1.

Simon Agbeko wins Social Intervention of the Year award. Photo credit: Simon Agbeko (WhatsApp).

Simon expresses excitement

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the milestone, the kind-hearted police officer expressed delight.

''I am excited about this award. It's my seventh or eighth award. It shows that people are watching what I'm doing to impact society.

''I don't help people experiencing poverty and societal struggles for awards, but I'm excited about the honour. I face challenges but this makes it worth it. I'm grateful to the organisers and everyone who made this happen,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Simon is known for his kind deeds

The police officer is renowned for his generous deeds towards the poor in society. He was observed temporarily patching dangerous potholes that are a death threat to motorists and passengers at the Achimota overpass and the Abeka junction.

Aside from Spotlight Awards Africa, Corporal Agbeko has won numerous honours, including Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year at the 2022 Humanitarian Awards Global for his kind deeds.

Meet Simon Agbeko

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba wanted to assist the less fortunate members of society long before he joined the Ghana Police Service as an officer to serve the nation, the poor and the needy.

Due to his modest upbringing, the native of Denu in Ghana's Volta Region can better relate to and comprehend the concerns of the underprivileged.

He was raised by his mother, a petty trader and his late father, a police officer. Before he passed away in 2020, Simon's father tried his best to support the family.

