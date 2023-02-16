Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba is highly renowned for his charitable deeds toward the most unfortunate members of society

The patriotic police officer gained popularity when a video of his wheelchair donation to a physically challenged man went viral

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he opened up about his life, education, becoming an officer of the state, and charity

Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba wanted to assist the less fortunate members of society long before he joined the Ghana Police Service as an officer to serve the nation, the poor, and the needy.

Due to his modest upbringing, the native of Denu in Ghana's Volta Region can better relate to and comprehend the concerns of the underprivileged.

He was raised by his mother, a petty trader, and his late father, a police officer. Before he passed away in 2020, Simon's father tried his best to support the family.

Ghanaian police officer Simon Agbeko who is helping the poor and needy. Photo credit: Simon Agbeko (WhatsApp).

Simon Agbeko's early childhood and education

His father's frequent relocations by the Police Service caused him to have a troubled upbringing. However, Simon said he quickly adapted to his new home whenever they had to move to a different place.

According to Simon, he acquired his early education in Ghana's Volta and Eastern regions. The police department moved his father to Koforidua while he was a first-grader in Ho.

Before departing to finish at Odumase-Krobo Junior High School (JHS) in 2000, he began studying with students at the Effiduase Roman Catholic School.

His talent overcame the apparent loss of a carefree childhood brought on by life. At JHS, Simon participated extensively in extracurricular activities and played as the goalkeeper for his school's team.

''My friends named me 'black virgin' because of my goalkeeping skills. They just labelled me, and it became a thing,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

While off the field, he had a passion for Maths and sports. He was also interested in technical courses, which informed his choice of a programme at senior high school (SHS).

After attending St Prosper's College in Ho for pre-SHS, Simon left to continue and finish as a Building and Construction student at Akro Sec-Tech at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

He tells YEN.com.gh that he initially gained a spot at the Kpando Technical Institute, but his father couldn't afford a boarding school due to financial constraints. Simon failed to achieve a passing mark at Akro Sec-Tech to gain admission into a tertiary school.

Determined to advance his studies, he enrolled in a private school and took the test. Simon relocated to the Volta Region because his father went on voluntary retirement. They moved precisely one week after completing Akro Sec-Tech at Odumase-Krobo in 2003.

''The bus arrived to pick us up to Denu a week after I finished SHS. I then moved to Ho because I didn't want to stay in my father's hometown,'' says Simon.

How destiny helpers impacted Simon Agbeko's life

In Ho, he met Mr Cornelius, the Ho assistant manager of Ghana Telecom, present-day Vodafone Ghana, who paid for his second remedial class and private exams.

''My mom paid for the first one," he recalls.

He remembers meeting another Good Samaritan who assisted him in getting a job with the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) while serving as the goalkeeper for his team during a tournament.

''He was a bank manager and businessman. I met him during one of the football games, and he got me a job at the Ghana Commercial Bank in Aflao as a temporary contract worker on contract 2009,'' says Simon.

Photo of Simon Agbeko working as a bulk teller at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB). Photo credit: Simon Agbeko.

He tells YEN.com.gh that he quit and enrolled at G-Com in Ho to learn a computer diploma course in Networking.

''I later worked at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in Hohoe as a temporal bulk teller staff in 2010. I bought forms to join the police here.''

Simon Agbeko's career aligns with a divine calling

But long before he pursued the desire to join the Service, Simon had received word from prophets that he would become a police officer.

''I adore God's work and the church. One day, I went to church, and a man of God told me that something would occur at the bank that would force me to resign. He said that once a chance presented itself, I would join the police force.''

''I also met prophet TB Joshua, who confirmed that I'd become a police officer. I bought police forms in 2011, went for training in 2012, and passed out in 2013,'' he recalled.

After his successful enrollment into the police service in Koforidua, he relocated to Accra following a transfer by the Service. It is here that Simon's quest to impact lives became prominent.

''I weep when I see people begging on the streets. I made plans with two colleague police officers to donate to the poor, but it never happened,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaian police officer Simon Agbeko receives a season's greetings card after his first donation at the Osu Children's Home. Photo credit: Simon Agbeko (WhatsApp).

Simon Agbeko donates to Osu Children's Home

Then on January 1, 2018, Simon made his first donation to the Osu Children's Home. He broke his piggy bank and donated the amount to the care facility.

''I dreamt about helping the needy. Then my pastor and friends also urged me to help the underprivileged,'' says Simon.

He said his spiritual mom's advice stayed consistent with what the previous people told him. After four months of fasting and prayers with two pastors, Simon donated to the children's home.

''My funds totaled GH¢200 and one of my police friends added GH¢100. For the deed, they gave me a holiday card at the Osu Children's Home.''

Simon, though, was still a mystery. Yet, after donating to the singing beggar, he quickly became famous.

''I saved money to give to homeless individuals on the street, but no one noticed when I posted the pictures online. I was motivated to give to the singing beggar when I later met him.

''I bought him crutches with the coins I had saved and gave them to him on January 1, 2019'' he recalled.

Simon gained popularity online for the generous act when the pictures went viral. YEN.com.gh and several other media outlets highlighted the kind deed that year.

Simon Agbeko repairs state properties

The policeman was observed temporarily patching dangerous potholes that provide a death threat to motorists and passengers at the Achimota overpass and the Abeka junction.

To protect drivers and passengers from harm, he also did a kind act by clearing clogged drains and building a concrete slab to cover the gutter at Tudu in Accra Central with his own money. He also repaired a broken traffic light at Odorkor in Accra, which caught people's attention.

Simon Agbeko's awards

Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba tells YEN.com.gh that he uses money from his work and his roselle juice (sobolo) business to fund his generous deeds.

Ghanaian police officer making 'sobolo' in his kitchen. Photo credit: Simon Agbeko (WhatsApp).

For his kind gestures toward the poor, Corporal Simon Agbeko has won numerous honours, including Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year at the 2022 Humanitarian Awards Worldwide. The police officer tells YEN.com.gh that he wants to reach more people and touch lives.

