When a child is born, it is expected that he/she has five fingers on each hand and one reproductive organ which determines the gender

However, there are some born with no organ at all or with both male and female reproductive organs

A young Ghanaian has shared his challenges with having both sex organs and also have six fingers on each hand

A young Ghanaian man has a predicament that has not helped him to get a job and work to fend for himself.

The young man said he has six fingers on both hands, making twelve and both female and male sex organs.

"I have six fingers on each hand. I also have the thing that women have and men have."

The young Ghanaian with 12 fingers and both sex organs said he just wants to be happy Photo credit: @Fantse YouTuber Source: YouTube

In an interview with Fantse YouTuber, the young man said even though he wants to work to fend for himself, no one is willing to employ him.

"I want to work and care for myself. But because of how I am, nobody wants to employ me. So I'm pleading with anyone watching me to help me so I can be a normal person like everyone else. I want to be happy just like everyone, so I don't think of harming myself."

Reactions to the video

Several people who have watched the video commented. Most people in the comment section hoped and prayed that he should find help soon.

Read some of the comments below:

@Clement Adu-Gyamfi Ofosuhene Hasford said:

Never think bad bro. Your God is always at work and your Destiny helper will locate you soon

@Mubarak Abdul Kareem asked:

What kind problem self be this ‍♂️

@Wisdom Winstead commented:

Oh God I’m grateful for how you created me although life hard but I’m forever grateful please God do wonders for this guy

@Ballack Jonathan said:

Life sometimes b some way ooo herrrr

@Obaapa Ohemaa Afia commented:

Hummmmm God have mercy on us oo

@Sammie Tugah said:

May God direct a helper to ur life

@Mharme Ama Ahemah Papabi wrote:

This is hard. God is your strength

