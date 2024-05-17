A video of the celebrity Ghanaian soldier offering clarity on his decision to relocate to the US has gone viral

He explained in a recent interview that his decision to leave the Ghana Army was due to family reasons and his desire to try a new experience

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the young man's disclosure

A famous Ghanaian soldier who recently went viral after he relocated to the US has gone public on his decision to leave the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Poleeno Multimedia, the famous Ghanaian soldier, identified as Raymond, confirmed that he has resigned from the Ghana Army.

Celebrity soldier confirms he has resigned from the army.

He explained that his decision to resign after serving for 19 years was primarily because he wanted to have time for his wife and family in the US.

Looking visibly delighted, the former soldier also revealed that he was now a US citizen and planned to take full advantage of the opportunity.

He also added that he resigned honourably and had the blessings of his superior regarding his decision.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the soldier explaining his decision to relocate to the US had received over 4,000 views and 19 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared diverse opinions, with some expressing disappointment.

@winnifredainooson5769 commented:

I know you very well, we attended same church at Tsee Addo

@adamfusein3181 added:

Soldier man koraa don run ,how much more normal young man with work too

@facebooktrendingvideos9713 added:

This interview is telling you that if you get move travel for a better country citizenship

Police officer delights as he joins US army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man enlisted in the US Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service for a better life abroad.

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, transitioned from the young man's days as a police officer in Ghana to his new adventure in the US Army.

