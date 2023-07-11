Ghana-based comedian Heiress Jacinta made some interesting revelations on OnuaShowtime about the challenges female jokers face

She said that people usually shame them for deciding to put smiles on their faces

Heiress Jacinta added that many pointed out that they can go into any other business apart from getting paid to crack jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian-Niagerian comedienne Jacinta Ocansey revealed that Ghanaians' perception of female comedians makes it difficult for women to come forward.

According to her, people pass derogatory comments whenever a woman gets paid for her jokes.

Heiress Jacinta added that some even questioned whether they could not find any other job to do.

A collage of the beautiful Heiress Jacinta Image credit: @hheiressjacinta

Source: Instagram

Last year, Heiress Jacinta held the first-ever female-lead comedy special, One Night Stand. Patrons of the event filled the National Theater to the brim.

The comedienne said many women are shy to join their profession. She told McBrown:

They are there, but they are afraid that Ghanaians will say they are fooling. Don't you have any work to do? And all those other stuff.

I'm sure there are girls out there who want to do it, and they will come out in due time.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Heiress Jancinta's claims that they do not take female comedians seriously

Many in the comment section agreed with the comedian's words but urged her to keep working hard. They complimented her for her efforts to push their craft to the top.

Piesie Adepa Yaasika commented:

I like the way you put smiles on the faces of your viewers and sister Ama. Keep up the amazing work

Awini Tafari Fatawu commented:

People of today will be like 'obaa gyimifo) de3' no way.

Osei Abigail commented:

Madam no yare

Heiress Jacinat shocks many with her reason for giving up on love

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the comedian's reasons for deciding she doesn't want romantic relationships anymore.

According to Heiress Jacinta, many men cannot appreciate her authentic self. She said they do not take her seriously because of her profession.

The gorgeous curvaceous comedian said this is one of the reasons she is currently on a break from anything to do with love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh