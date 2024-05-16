A video of a donation exercise organised by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has popped up on social media

The video captured some men and women giving packs of food to sick people at government hospitals on behalf of the King

Netizens who saw the post were impressed by this great act of benevolence executed by the Asantehene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has demonstrated compassion and generosity by donating food to sick people at various government hospitals in Kumasi.

The donation was carried out by some men and women on behalf of the King.

Photos of Otumfuo

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the motive behind the exercise, the people who represented the King indicated that Otumfuo wanted to have lunch with these sick persons.

However, since he could not be there in person, he opted to express his empathy to them by providing those meals.

Otumfuo marks 25 years of being on the throne

Otumfuo is commemorating 25 years as Asantehene. As part of the anniversary celebration, the revered King organised various activities, including holding durbars at the Manhyia palace.

He invited renowned personalities, including the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to help him celebrate his anniversary.

Among the activities was this donation exercise, which aimed to put smiles on the faces of many sick people.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were delighted as they took to the comment section to praise Otumfuo for the gesture.

OSEI DE KING wrote:

"God bless our King forever."

@Sir Randy Collins wrote:

"Our adorable King."

@thelivinglegend055 wrote:

"God bless the king."

@Prof-Dav wrote:

"Ohhhhh God waawww."

@nanayawboamah27 wrote:

"Awwww this is so beautiful and caring."

@msafo3 wrote:

"He started doing it long time."

@omono asamoah wrote:

"Piawwww."

