A young Ghanaian man has become a source of inspiration to many after a video of him selling boiled corn on the streets went viral.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment when the young man, who identifies himself as @mr.cornseller, was spotted going about his duties selling his food product.

Unlike some street hawkers, the young man proved that he places prominence on his appearance as he dressed nicely as if he was attending an event or hanging out with some friends.

The young man has also proven that he is proud of his hustle, as he often shares videos of his work on his TikTok page.

At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 180 comments.

Ghanaians shower praises on the young man

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the young man for working hard and also for using his hustle to inspire others.

goldsilverdiamo71 stated:

You will make it BIG TIME.

sarkcessadepapkay1 commented:

you will go international trust the process bro

_kuu.kua_ reacted:

When corn season pass what do you do again please

QueenGold reacted:

Please show me where you located I want to do this business with you

Cypsela observed:

infact I've noticed that guys who sell food and food stuff dressing are very nice and lovely

Hawker refuses money from magician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another street hawker refused money as payment from a magician after the latter bought plantain chips.

It happened as the young man brought out a piece of paper from his pocket, folded it into a small square, blew air on it and unfolded it, only for the piece of paper to be transformed into a GH¢5 note.

The street hawker refused the money and asked the young man to keep it.

