Ghanaian Street Hawker Refuses Payment From Magician Who Bought Plantain Chips: “Keep The Money”
- A video of how a street hawker reacted after a magician bought from her has caused a stir online
- The young man surprisingly transformed a piece of paper into a GH¢5 note and attempted to give it to her as payment, but she refused
- Netizens who saw the video said the man had adopted a smart way of buying things without paying for them
A Ghanaian street hawker has got many people in stitches after a video of how she reacted when a magician attempted to give her money surfaced online.
The video that YEN.com.gh sighted showed the moment a young man identified as @magical fortress on TikTok bought plantain chips from a middle-aged hawker.
When it was time for him to pay for the product, the young man brought out a piece of paper from his pocket, folded it into a small square, blew air on it and unfolded it only for the piece of paper to be transformed into a GH¢5 note.
As he handed over the money as payment, the street hawker refused it based on what she had seen and asked the young man to keep it.
Efforts to persuade the woman to accept the money yielded no results as she maintained her stance and walked off.
The video, which was captioned "she said she won't take it," had gathered over 1000 likes and 60 comments as at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the actions of the street hawker
Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the actions of the street hawker, with many hoping to adopt the buyer's strategy.
legendary_zak stated:
Like I know do na so ago take dey chop
A A R O N commented:
Bro new formula in town that? For the economy
elton_beans reacted:
Make them no take witchcraft spoil my business
Sark revealed:
Then the money dey ein hands already
Kind man gifts street hawker money
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man gifted a young street hawker money to pay her school fees.
In a TikTok video, the young man realised that she and her kid brother had dropped out of school because they owed fees of GH¢60.
He urged the girl to reach out if she needed any assistance as far as her education was concerned.
