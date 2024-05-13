A video of Ghanaian musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, talking about his relationship with lecturers at school has popped up

Guru, in the video, which has since gone viral, further talked about his relationship with students and disclosed his current GPA

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video as some commended his academic achievement while others were sceptical over his GPA

Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has taken social media by storm after disclosing his current Grade Point Average (GPA).

In a video that has since gone viral, the renowned musician disclosed that his current GPA is a whopping 3.88.

Guru, a student at the University of Ghana, also seized the moment to discuss his relationship with his Lecturers.

He disclosed that he's not very close with his lecturers. However, he stated that he supported the Student Representative Council (SRC) in ways he could help.

Netizens divided as they react to video

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video. They took to the comment section to share their views.

@Badcommentor wrote:

"Someone's who say GPA is 3 point eighty eight. he doesn't even know after decimal point there is no tens."

@Adams Haruna Azubilla wrote:

"Three point eight eight NOT three point eighty eight."

@Bra_Ayine wrote:

"It's a programme not a course..thank you."

@Winney wrote:

"3 point eighty eight Paa herrr guru you sure you Dey go class ?"

@Douglas_Godson wrote:

"He rather said 3.338 listen attentively and stop the drag."

@sHEPHERD eMPIRE wrote:

"We all know how he take get that GPA."

@Kofi logical wrote:

"He said 3.338. I am the only person who is hearing that?"

@Sis_Osaah wrote:

"To those of us who offered course that 3.88 CPGA is second class upper and not first class."

@The_Governor wrote:

"3.eighty eight wow. Wow akoa wei."

@Lexis wrote:

"Eei pple dey learn. Aget GPA of 3.2 for my degree."

