A beautiful gesture by a man towards a young girl who was selling yams on the streets has sparked emotional reactions

The man bought all the yams of the young girl and gave her money to pay her fees as well

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for the young man's act of kindness

A Ghanaian man has earned the praises of social media users after his benevolent act towards a young girl went viral.

The viral video which was shared on TikTok captured the moment a young girl of school-going age started packing new exercise books and notebooks into a rubber bucket.

Man gives street hawker money to pay fees Photo credit:@omegaone6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, she had been selling on the street when a young man stopped her, bought all her yam tubers and decided to offer her financial assistance, so she could go to school.

In a conversation with the young girl, the young man realised that she and her kid brother had dropped out of school because they owed fees of GH¢60.

At this, he gave the young girl a GH¢200 note to be given to her mum as their school fees and for other expenses.

He also urged the girl to reach out if she needed any assistance as far as her education is concerned.

The beautiful 34-second video which was captioned, "Humanity is all that matters to me", had gathered over 4000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Peeps react to the benevolence of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the man for the beautiful gesture. Many pronounced God's blessings on his life.

josephbaidoo826 reacted:

Boss, may the Lord God bless you

theresaaddo931 added:

Oh God where were this kind of people when i was a child God bless you bro

santawoodtv replied:

Good work bro....you will never lack in your life

user4729158850790 indicated:

God bless you in thousands folds

Source: YEN.com.gh