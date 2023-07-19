A video on social media where a young Ghanaian man is expressing his intention to rob the Bank of Ghana

The young man said he would come with his squad, guns, and other needed weapons to conduct their operation

He asked the security services in the country to be on the lookout since they will break in when no one expects them to

A young Ghanaian man has threatened to rob the Bank of Ghana and called the bluff of the police and soldiers in the country.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the young man said he would not state the specific date the operation will happen.

He, however, asked Ghana Police to be alert since he would come when they least expect him and his squad. He said they should see the video as a warning.

A collage of the BoG Governor, the young man who threatened to rob, and the IGP George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: @thebankofghana @akuffo_dampare and @utvghana Source: Twitter

"Tell Ghana Police and Soldiers that I am coming to the Bank of Ghana with my squad to steal. So they should prepare. The guns and other weapons we have gathered will help us take all the money there. I will not tell you when I will come, so you have to be on alert."

Watch the video below:

Comments from social media users on the video

Several people on social media who have seen the video reacted to it. Most people said in the comments predicted that the police will arrest him soon.

Read some of the comments below:

@blinksdallas commented:

This guy go make hot soon. Anything for the social media but he go make hot.

@_9tmare wrote:

If they invite to headquarters to come and explain yourself right now you will start crying.

@almighty_ahmmed indicated:

He only wanted social media hype, but he did not know what he can be served with.

@BlackBoyRisky1 said:

U dey ahodwo u no dey like u say u want go dey amakom u go make hot very soon

@AhiaveQ indicated:

This is wrong. Yes the country make tough but to talk any how is a no no no. You will be dealt with by the police.

@PluthoKoby commented:

When he’s arrested his case should be simple they should start lashing him from Ayi Mensa and every Jxn, He should take 30 lashes from every Jxn to Burma Camp and they finish him with fitness test before straight to Nsawam

@ynetofficial said:

Ghana police, over to you. Grab this innocent guy and give him a place to sleep in Nsawam.

