The young man who recorded a video where he opened up on plans to rob the Bank of Ghana has now said someone wants him deported

He buttressed his point by saying that a man he had a banter with on social media was the one who leaked the video

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the young man not to make that mistake again

A Ghanaian man who recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after a video of him expressing his intent to rob the Bank of Ghana has opened up on efforts being made to get him deported.

Currently living in Qatar, the young man who identifies himself as @snrgaspiiissifu on TikTok has apologized for his unguided remarks and assured that he is not a stealer.

His issue now is that another Ghanaian who lives in the Gulf country is the mastermind behind his woes.

"The man has always been saying bad things about Ghana, and I was the one rubbishing his claim and admonishing him not to disgrace our country. Because of this, he wants to silence me, he went on my page and picked the video where I made that comment and released it."

He added that the unnamed man is doing everything possible to get him deported however, his major concern is the fact that he is also tarnishing his good name in the process.

"He wants me deported, and in fact I am not bothered about being deported. My issue is that he wants to tarnish my image" he said with a grim look on his face.

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video were happy that the young man had accepted that he had erred in his comments

Afia B stated:

If “I have bitten more than I can chew” was a person.

mztrina commented

Is that how to play in this country

ceciliafremah indicated:

Who knows this song, onipa nyare nso )rek) ako wu onipa nyare, onipa nyare, onipa nyare nso oko ako wu

