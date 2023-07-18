A young man has left many people emotional after he paid tribute to the late Portia Owusua Asante

He shared photos of the young lady who passed while returning to work after her honeymoon and offered words of solidarity to the grieving family

Netizens, on the other hand, also expressed astonishment that the newlywed could die under such painful circumstance

A young man, Steward Boachie-Ansah Abraham, has sparked an emotional reaction online after he penned a tribute in memory of the late Portia Owusua Asante, whose sudden death was reported on July 17, 2023.

The young lady who got married on July 2, 2023, and was returning to her work post after her honeymoon became a casualty as the bus she was on board got involved in an accident.

Expressing his grief, Steward posted five photos of Portia as he recalled the last moments they both shared together.

He expressed optimism that they would one day meet on the day of resurrection.

Yesterday was exactly two weeks when you married, but you're no more with us today. We met just last Thursday but you didn't tell me anything. Where are you in hurry to Owurayere Akosah-Brempong Owusua? Owuo tirimuɔdenfoɔ ayɛ yɛn ade nnɛ... you're no more with us but your memories will forever stay in our hearts and minds...

But, We have this hope that burns within our hearts.Hope in the coming of the Lord.We have this faith that Christ alone imparts...She was returning to her place of work after her honeymoon and was involved in a gory accident, and she couldn't hold her breath...May God strenthen and comfort us allUntil we meet again on the resurrection morning, good night my dear." the post read

Ghanaians mourn the passing of the young lady

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed sadness about Portia Owusua Asante's demise, with others sending condolences to the grieving family.

Gifty Genesis Asimenu stated:

Oooo Hardworking Midwife. Oooo no nooooo RIP Portia

Comfort Osaebea commented:

This place is not our home. Remember, this place is a performance stage, when you are done, you exit. Hmmm, onua , due, due, due!!!!!

Gifty Acheampong added:

When we asunder part it gives us inward pain but we shall still be joined in heart and hope to meet again

Groom dies on his wedding day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another accident also claimed the life of a young groom on his way to marry his bride

Mohammed Zakari perished in a motor accident while on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The incident also caused the bride to go into a coma.

