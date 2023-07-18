Many people are grieving over the shocking death of a young Ghanaian lady who died two weeks after her wedding

Portia Owusua Asante passed in the early hours of July 17 in an accident that also claimed the lives of two other people

She was reported to be returning to work after her honeymoon when the unfortunate incident happened

The demise of Portia Owusua Asante, the young lady whose demise was reported on July 17, has thrown many people into a state of solitude and sorrow.

She was returning to work after her honeymoon when she met her untimely death in an accident that claimed the lives of two other people.

Young lady perishes two weeks after her wedding

Source: Facebook

As tributes keep on pouring in, YEN.com.gh brings you four photos of Portia Owusu Asante, which were sighted on her Facebook page.

1. The late Portia Owusua Asante was really looking forward to life as a married woman.

2. The late Portia Owusua Asante was indeed a beautiful lady.

3. She was also a staunch Christian.

4. She was down-to-earth and very friendly. May she rest in peace.

Groom dies on wedding day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young groom died on his way to marry his bride.

Mohammed Zakari was killed in a motor accident while on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00 pm.

According to the report, the groom, who was driving a Ford Escape to the venue of the marriage ceremony when the vehicle ran into a ditch, died on the spot.

Police said the four other occupants were rushed to KNUST Hospital.

Policeman and wife perish in fire incident

Also, a policeman, his wife and one child died in a fire that engulfed their barracks.

The policeman, who was with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, was identified as Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi.

“The fire destroyed the police barracks where the officer and his family lived,” one news outlet reported, although the exact date of the incident has not been specified.

