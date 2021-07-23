A Ghanaian young man has recently taken to Twitter to announce his good news as he lands a teaching job in Dubai

A happy Ghanaian man with a Twitter handle, @ivanboateng_, has recently announced that he has been offered a teaching job in Dubai.

@ivanboateng_ shared that he will be working as an assistant physical education teacher in one of the most beautiful cities of the United Arab Emirates.

His actual post read as follows;

Been offered a job in my field in Dubai as a Assistant Physical Education Teacher. I’ve been smiling all day

Netizens who saw his announcement have been engaging massively.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 6,000 likes, over 20 quote tweets, more than 200 retweets, and 43 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@Kierancarroll_ wrote:

Embrace it. Dubai’s where it’s at, probably private school so he’ll be okay. I was fed to the public school hyenas

@M4r53n4l commented:

Dope, Dubai and arab countries is so good for teachers, they care of y'all. Congrats

From @__itssara:

tax free money as well congratulations

@Shaaanaaay replied:

Congratulations we love to see it

@ShaNeRu_ commented:

Everybody moving Dubai .. damn I should go to

@rtistofficial wrote:

Congrats man, good to see one of us doing it big!

