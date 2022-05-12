The Church Of Pentecost is one of the biggest Christian organizations that originate from Ghana, with more than three million members all around the world

Over the past several months, in line with the five-year theme of Possessing The Nations, several accounts of members of the church making headlines for the right reasons have made waves.

The latest has been the story of a taxi driver named Isaac Kwesi Ackon who went viral on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after returning a whopping GH¢8,400 that a market woman left in his cab.

Honest Taxi Driver Kwesi Ackon Photo credit: @OkayFM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh goes a step back into memory lane to recount some of the previous stories in which members of the popular Ghanaian church warmed the heart of the nation.

1. Otto Addo

Otto Addo the coach of the senior national team, The Black Stars of Ghana, led the country to achieve a feat many thought was not possible.

After a shambolic performance at the African Cup of All Nations, the team is now set to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after beating Nigeria. He is a staunch member of the Church of Pentecost.

2. Francisca Lamini of NSMQ

Francisca Lamini, another staunch member of the Church of Pentecost was reported to have been the president of the campus denomination of the church.

Francisca became the first lady in 3 years to reach the final stage of the National Science and Math competition in 2021 and currently studies Medicine at Harvard.

PHotos of Francisca Lamini Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

3. Sarfoa the winner of GMB 2021

A couple of months after Diana Hamilton's resounding victory at VGMA, another widely celebrated contest in Ghana was held.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant saw Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, representing the Ashanti Region, crowned the winner of the show.

She is the daughter of an apostle of the church and worships there every Sunday.

4. Dampare the IGP

For the first time in a long time, a lot of Ghanaians have been expressing great confidence in the police force since Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who is an elder of the Church of Pentecost took over as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This is due to the extraordinary initiatives he has been undertaking to improve the service.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

5. Policeman who won integrity award

Constable Prince Fordjour, a young Ghanaian police officer and member of the Church of Pentecost was given an integrity reward last year after he returned an amount of GH¢2,000 which he found lying at the ATM by mistake.

At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters on July 16, 2021, the police officer was hugely rewarded for his honesty with a total cash price of GH¢11,000 and other souvenirs.

6. Diana Hamilton the winner of VGMA Artiste of the Year 2021

As YEN.com.gh reported, Diana Hamilton amazed the country by winning the ultimate prize as Artiste of the Year, in a tightly-contested race against some of the most talented secular musicians.

She is a committed member of the Church of Pentecost.

Diana Hamilton Picking Awards Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Honest taxi driver returns phone after a passenger left it in his car

In a separate story, a kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Owusu was greatly lauded for his honesty.

Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Source: YEN.com.gh