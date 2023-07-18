A young Ghanaian lady who got married two weeks has unfortunately died

The lady was said to be returning to work when the bus she was onboard got involved in an accident

Netizens, in reacting to the news, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and the widower

Many Ghanaians have been thrown into a state of sorrow after news broke that a newlywed had died in a gory accident.

The deceased, Portia Owusu Asante, who got married on July 2, 2023, died on July 17 in an accident as she was returning to work after her honeymoon.

Lady dies on her way to work Photo credit: @Steward Boachie-Ansah Abraham @Afriyie Adjoa Obidoba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, who visited the scene of the accident provided an update on his Twitter page.

"In the early hours of today, a tragic accident occurred near Sekyere Kankan involving a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23, carrying passengers from Kumasi to the Volta region", he tweeted on July 17.

Portia is reported to be one of the three individuals who lost their lives in the accident.

A TikTok video showing the late Portia dancing with her husband on the day of their wedding has left many people heartbroken.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the painful death of the newlywed

Netizens, in reacting to the news, have mourned the lady of the young and expressed and their condolences to the family

Christ in me commented:

Hmmmm Asem ooo..just two weeks after marriage

@Adepa added

Awwwwww my dear friend, just chart with her last week Friday and see what has happened, Rest In Peace Obaa

Brun remarked:

eiiiii awurade what’s happening in this world koraaaa

quamebawuah reacted:

she never enjoyed married life,RIP dear

nanaquamikaakyire replied:

I still can't believe Portia is gone oo. how can this be possible? Portia ,hmmm

Groom dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young groom also died while on his way to marry his bride.

Mohammed Zakari perished in a motor accident while on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The groom, who was driving a Ford Escape to the venue of the marriage ceremony when the vehicle ran into a ditch, died on the spot.

Source: YEN.com.gh