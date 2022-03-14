A Groom driving to the venue of a wedding ceremony died on the spot over the weekend when his vehicle crashed into a ditch on the Kumasi-Accra road.

The bride was so traumatised she fell into a coma and has since not recovered from the shock of the incident.

Fatal road accidents rocked parts of the country over the weekend, prompting former President Mahama to comment about one on Facebook.

It has emerged that one of the series of gory road accidents that hit different parts of the country over the weekend has claimed the life of a young groom on his way to marry his bride.

Reports indicate that the groom, Mohammed Zakari perished in a motor accident while on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00 pm,” reports 3News.

The weekend recorded a series of fatal accidents. Mohammed Zakari (in shades) died on the spot when his vehicle fell in a ditch. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the groom, who was driving a Ford Escape to the venue of the marriage ceremony when the vehicle ran into a ditch, died on the spot.

Police said the four other occupants were rushed to KNUST Hospital.

The sad incident has caused the bride to go into a coma, the 3News report added.

The 3News report said one of the victims has since been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital because his condition has become critical.

The deceased has been buried, according to Islamic rites, the report revealed.

A series of fatal accidents happened over the weekend, prompting concerns for road safety once again.

On Sunday, police said a Universe commercial bus and a stationary 40-footer-container loaded with wood collided at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, leading to the death of nine passengers.

It has emerged that at least six of the deceased passengers were students of the University of Education, Winneba.

Former President John Mahama has described the Asuboi accident as a “sad waste of young lives.”

In a post on Facebook, he urged drivers of intercity coaches and other public transport vehicles to exercise caution with the lives of passengers in their vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh