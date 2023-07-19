A video of a young man interacting with a kid he saw working as a street hawker has left many heartbroken

The young kid revealed that he was not schooling and had never been to school before

Netizens who saw the video expressed readiness to support the young kid through school

A young Ghanaian man was overcome with emotion after he chanced on a young kid of school-going age selling on the streets.

In a video on TikTok, the man, on seeing the kid selling ice cream, sought to find out why he was doing that instead of going to school.

The kid answered by saying he wasn't a student and had never been to school before.

After engaging the kid for a while, the man decided to give him money to buy food.

He also asked two of his workers to accompany the boy to see where he lives so they could fashion out how to help him going forward.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was titled "Please let's help the street" had gathered over 36,000 likes and 1800 comments.

Ghanaians express desire to support the young kid

Netizens who saw the video were filled with sadness, with many expressing the desire to support the young boy financially through school.

user8520015451457 stated:

God bless you bro pls can help I live in USA

Lexi revealed:

Please where are u located, I want to support with a box of drink and biscuits he can take to school when he start..Please let me know..God bless yo

persona stated:

wish i can help but I don't have. am am in love with you for this GOD BLESS YOU MY GUY

Minister Mavis reacted:

God bless you for showing love and concern. Let us know the update. We shall get him into school by God’s grace.

