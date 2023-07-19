When Joseph Mensah was a young boy he dreamt of joining the army and he believed that would happen for him

Unfortunately, his parents could not help him further his education or learn a trade that would enable him join the army

Even though he now sells second-hand jeans, he still believes there is hope and would grab the opportunity to join the army if he is given one

Joseph Mensah is a Ghanaian who moved from his village and now sells jeans in a market in Accra.

He said even though he is earning a living from selling, he would join the military if he is given the opportunity.

In a video posted by GhanaWeb TV, Joseph said he loved to go to school as a child but his parents could not support him financially to further his education.

Joseph Mensah said he came to Accra from the village in 2016 Photo credit: GhanaWeb TV Source: YouTube

"When I was a child I wanted to be a soldier but there was no help so I came to Accra to start selling jeans. My brother brought me to Accra in 2016."

Joseph said he has sold jeans in the market for a while and has made a living out of it.

"In a day I make about GHC300. It helps me pay my bills and live. When I was coming to the city, I did not have any property to my name. Now I have bought a piece of land which I am building on," the young jeans seller said.

Joseph said he would love to join the military since that has been a childhood dream or go back to school.

"If I get the opportunity I will go back to school or join the military," the father of one said.

Watch the video below:

