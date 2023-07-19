A young boy in Junior High School is helping members of his community who do not have light at night

The final-year student who is preparing to write his BECE said he makes flashlights for neighbours who do not have access to electricity

When the video was shared on social media, several people applauded the boy and called for him to be helped

Seidu Kwame: 16-year-old Ghanaian boy makes solar-powered flashlights for residents without light in his community.

A 16-year-old Junior High School student has made a flashlight powered by solar energy to assist residents in his community who do not have access to electricity.

Seidu Kwame said an older woman who lives close to him was the one who asked him to make a torchlight for him.

Seid Kwame is in JHS 3 and hopes to go to a technical school after basic education Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter showed that batteries and solar panels can power the flashlight. Seidu explained that the old woman may only sometimes have money to buy light batteries, so he added the solar powering system.

"Without batteries, she can still use the light. She will only use batteries when the power in the solar panel drops."

Young Seidu said even though he enjoys making electrical gadgets like flashlights, the challenges in making them deter him.

"Getting the needed components to make the flashlights is my main challenge. As for the wood, it is easy for me to get, but other items like resistors and transistors are difficult to get."

Seidu Kwame added that he had made other items, including a remote control, an electric car, coal pot, leather slippers, Bluetooth speakers, and radios. He could not show them on the video because he had given them out as gifts.

Reactions from social media users

The video posted by @sikaofficial1 had recorded over 40,000 views as of when this story was published. Several people had also commented, applauding the boy and hoping he would receive help.

Read some of the comments below:

@KasoaThug said:

This guy needs help and a push with his talent. I think we all should help him out with the components or cash to enable him build more of these to those without electricity.

@AkyemKrakye commented:

Dem all for pass BECE or put their dreams to rest. Ghana

@CrisKart3 wrote:

Ah charley man dey think oo, him thinking about how old the woman is and she might drop it to spoil so he chose wood to make it durable dey bost my mind aswear

@KUBOLORGH said:

Na,aa he is speaking science this brains needs protection

@afriyie_kobi wrote:

This boy is really applying whatever he's learning

19-Year-Old Ghanaian boy invents a vehicle that doubles as an airplane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Enoch Asumah, who was keen to develop cars.

The 19-year-old, a student of Kpando Technical Institute at the time, said he had been good with gadgets since kindergarten.

When he noticed his love for gadgets, he started perfecting his craft and selected a name for his future company, Astronoch. The young man has built a passenger aircraft, a drone, a woofer, and an airplane car, among other inventions.

