Joseph Mensah is a Ghanaian man who sells second-hand jeans in Accra and earns GH¢300 daily from the business

He came to Accra from his village in 2016 to seek greener pastures since his family could not help him further his education

The second-hand jeans vendor has been able to purchase land from his daily earnings

In Ghana, It is sometimes expected of people working to acquire a property or invest some of their earnings for future purposes.

However, not everyone can do that due to the country's low salaries and general economic hardship.

Joseph Mensah is a second-hand jeans seller in Accra who came to Ghana's capital in 2016 to find a job since he could not further his education.

The father of one said it was his brother who brought him to Accra so he could also work and make a living for himself.

Joseph said he has been able to buy land from selling second-hand jeans.

"Even if I haven't got anything from the business, I have bought a piece of land. When I came to Accra, I didn't own land I could build on one day. But since I came, I now have land so that even if I stop this job, I at least have a property I can boast of."

Joseph recounted in an interview with GhanaWeb TV that in his early days in Accra, he earned GH¢10 a day for working. He realized the money was not enough and decided to sell second-hand jeans. According to him, he now makes GH¢300 daily from his sales.

A second-hand jeans seller dreams of joining the military

Joseph indicated that when he was a child, he dreamt of becoming a soldier, but that dream did not come to pass because of his parents' financial challenges.

He explained that even though he loved attending school, he could not further his education because there was no financial help. That was why he came to Accra to hustle.

Joseph said he believes it is not too late and would embrace an opportunity to return to school and join the military.

