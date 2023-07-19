A video of an elderly man advising people who have planned to travel abroad has got people talking

The man said it would be best for people who wish to travel abroad not to marry or have kids in Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their views on his comment, with many agreeing with him

An elderly Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction on TikTok after he advised persons who seek to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video that has since gone viral, the elderly man stated that anyone who yearns to travel abroad in a bid to better his or her life must not marry or have children in Ghana.

His reason was that Ghanaians living abroad who have their wives, husbands, or kids back home have divided attention as they are always thinking of how to provide for them.

"It will best to travel abroad in search of greener pastures if you don't have a wife and children. That way, you know how to plan your life, and even if you will go to Ghana, it will be for vacation".

Ghanaians react to the statement of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the elderly man.

Samuel Yeboah indicated:

This advice is useful when you travel in your 20s and not in your 30s.

Nana reacted:

It's very true but no one knows what the future holds

KofiArtist indicated:

This advise should be taken by the 18 - 28 years people

EBEN KEYS. replied:

for pressure sake is good advice, that will make you focus and work hard, in order to plan well.

Mvtboss8 intimated:

I know a guy that was born in Ghana before his father came to uk and marry another woman. He’s now taking care of his father.

Man tells lazy people not to travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has raised eyebrows on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Source: YEN.com.gh