Ghanaian man, Agyekum was a teacher in Ghana when he won an American lottery to travel in 1994

He left behind his pregnant wife and 3-year-old daughter in March 1995 to seek better opportunities in America, where he joined the US Army

In a recent interview, Agyekum revealed that he got a 5-bedroom house as part of his retirement package

Sergeant First Class Agyekum is a retired military man in the United States of America Army.

In an interview with Nana Kofi Agyei Sikapa on One Ghana TV, the retired military man said the US army built a house for him as part of his retirement package.

When I retired, the military bought a plot of land and built a five-bedroom house for me from the ground up in Virginia.

He explained in the video that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages when one joins the US Army.

When I joined the army, there was an arrangement called the Status of Forces Agreement. They gave me a card allowing me to take my wife, child, and nephew from Ghana to Germany. The US Army paid all travel expenses. My children attended the military school in Germany for free. There are more advantages when you join the US Army than disadvantages.

Another advantage is the GI Bill. It would have funded my education to the master’s level, covering my tuition, accommodation, and every other educational need. I gave it to my daughter, who is now doing her master’s. There is also chapter 35. My child receives $1200 every month.

Leaving Ghana for the United States in search of better opportunities

The retired military officer said he left Ghana as a teacher with a meagre salary for America in March 1995 after he won the lottery. His initial plan was to further his education. However, he could not provide all requirements. Agyekum decided to get a job with a second-hand furniture shop.

He saw a post at a recruiting station calling for potential soldiers. After a conversation with a recruiter and a test he passed, he started the journey to becoming a soldier.

As a soldier, he has been to several countries, including Germany, Italy, Iraq, Qatar, and Rome.

After 22 years in the military, he has retired as a Sergeant First Class, equivalent to Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) in the Ghanaian army.

“I have retired but am not on a pension, so when the military needs me, they will recall me.”

Agyekum said:

“If I go to the US again as a young man, I would still go to the army.”

