The host of Onua Showtime called the MP for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, on Monday, December 9, 2024

Captain Smart called the incumbent MP to tease him after he lost the election in his previous constituency

KT Hammond, who earlier refused to concede defeat, acknowledged losing on the live show, igniting laughter

Popular media personality Captain Smart has joked with the outgoing Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, following his defeat in the just-ended December polls.

During the December 9, 2024, edition of Onua Maakye, a morning show on Onua TV, the renowned broadcaster unexpectedly called the MP, putting him on the spot.

Captain Smart teases outgoing MP for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond on a live broadcast. Image source: Captain Smart, KT Hammond

Source: Facebook

As soon as the MP answered the phone, Captain Smart hit him with the sad reality, resulting in a hilarious exchange between the two.

KT Hammond loses Adansi-Asokwa seat

KT Hammond is among key NPP figures who lost their seats in the 2024 elections. He lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani, who polled 14,229 votes against KT Hammond's 13,275 votes.

Earlier reports by My Joy Online had indicated that the MP had refused to concede defeat. However, during his jovial interaction with Captain Smart, he acknowledged losing the election.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Captain Smart's video

Netizens who saw the video of Captain Smart teasing KT Hammond were amused. They laughed over the hilarious video.

@BobbieOnRight wrote:

"Lol KT do yawa."

@kofizibit1 wrote:

"Captain nearly disgraced himself.. if u listen carefully,KT said u are laughing at me after spending all my money.. he den now come to himself and decide to end the call.. his facial expression changed.. lolz our VRA be sharp."

@KofiAppiah86832 wrote:

"Stomach journalist, he will come for the NDC soon . Lol KT Hammond is one of the realest politicians in Ghana."

@Ostickk wrote"

"The man has exposed captain smart big time."

@StarBwoy__23 wrote:

"Captain go take money be that ooo."

@wijma390 wrote"

"At least he's brave and put himself up for a leadership role on the hand Captain smart what has he achieved, tearing people down?"

@matthewafriyie wrote:

"You Dey take money from ministers but you want behave like you be saint . I pray no minister or government appointee of the ndc gives him a dime . But trust politicians to fall for his blackmails."

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuoguon

YEN.com.gh also reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has been given the mandate as MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon.

This is after constituents voted massively for him, leading to the defeat of the NPP rep and now outgoing MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Netizens who saw the posts about John Dumelo's victory in the region were delighted and poured out heartfelt congratulations to him.

