A man in dilemma has received what seems to be life-changing advice from a catholic priest

The young man, after receiving a prophecy from a charismatic sister to break up with his girlfriend, resorted to Reverand Father Ugwu for advice

The priest advised him not to base his choice of a partner on prophecies

A recent publication by 3News has a catholic priest admonishing single men and women to avoid basing their marriages on prophecies they receive.

The report shared that a young man who is not disclosed confided in Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, saying he received a prophecy that his girlfriend of three years is not the woman God wants him to marry.

The young man narrated the incident to the priest through a WhatsApp chat.

Reverend Father Ugwu: God does not Choose our Partners, Avoid prophecy when choosing a wife Photo credit: Fr Kelvin Ugwu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the man, his intentions have always been to marry his girlfriend right after national service, but the prophecy he received said otherwise.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The relationship is three years. I have built my world around her and I can;t start thinking of walking out of it. I find her 90% compatible and I love her like say tomorrow no dey", the unidentified young man shared, according to 3News

The man in love revealed that the prophecy came from a charismatic sister.

Upon hearing the young man's dilemma, the reverend father advised that he needs to avoid prophecies when choosing a marriage partner.

The father added that every choice, good or bad, has its consequences.

"God does not choose our partners for us"; he shared

Reverend father Ugwu continued that breaking up with his woman or marrying her must solely be his choice.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular controversial Ghanaian pastor and marriage counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has dropped another huge bombshell in a recent interview.

Sitting on NewDay, a programme on TV3, Counsellor Lutterodt said that there is absolutely no form of spirituality that is associated with two people having an affair with each other.

"There is no spirituality about it. You can have an affair with 400 people; there will not be any transfer of spirits. Stop lying to the people. This is a physical machine," he said.

Source: Yen