Friends took action to save an unidentified male KNUST student who attempted to take his own life by falling off the Brunie Complex on campus

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the learner hangs on the eight-storey building as he tries to fall off

The footage, posted to Twitter by @VOICE_of_KNUST, has since raked in many views and comments from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Housemates sprung into action to save an unidentified male Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student who nearly took his own life at the Brunie Complex on campus.

He was spotted hanging loosely on the top floor of the eight-storey building as his housemates tried to pull him to safety on Tuesday, July 4.

KNUST students save learner who attempted to fall off storey building and take his own life. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

How things unfolded

In a viral video posted to @VOICE_of_KNUST, other students in the hostel, particularly females, could be heard crying as the drama ensued. There were loud cheers when his housemates finally rescued him.

Unconfirmed reports say he wanted to die due to poor marks. However, an alleged note said to have been written by the male student making the rounds online indicates he tried to end it all due to depression.

Since emerging on social media, including Twitter, people have been reacting in the comments section of @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Watch the video here.

Netizens comment on the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below.

@kofighozt posted:

Depression 101.

@fawogyimiiko said:

In Ghana here, they will suspend or punish the guy p33 instead of giving him good counselling.

@Beno LackCess commented:

Check on your friends because times are hard.

@BenopaOnyx1 posted:

Attempting to commit suicide is a crime, bro.

@Ikechukwuisking

Sad generation with beautiful pictures.

@MarioGeeGangsta said:

What is actually going on in KNUST!? Too many suicidal attempts to many tragedies happening. Can’t students just be students who go to school, graduate and make it home safe anymore?

@MaameAmaAdoma

My heart. Hope he gets help

Two boys in Kumasi save a taxi driver from drowning

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that an amazing video received thousands of reactions as it captured the moment two brave Ghanaian boys saved a man from drowning.

In the video that Abofkay shared on TikTok, the taxi driver was trapped in the middle of the flood after he managed to get on top of his car, which was fast getting submerged in the water.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh