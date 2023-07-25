A Ghanaian woman who now lives in France said she prayed to marry a man who was resident abroad

Faustina said she has been praying to marry a borga since she was single, and she worked toward it

She is now married to a Ghanaian living in France and they have two children who have all relocated to France

A Ghanaian lady living in France, Faustina Mensah, whose video of her gratitude to her husband went viral, said she always wanted to marry someone abroad because she knew marrying a man in Ghana would not help her.

Faustina said her family is not financially sound, so she always prayed to marry a man she would join abroad to provide for her family back home.

"I have always wanted to marry a borga. So I always prayed for God to send a borga my way so I can help my family."

She met her husband through another friend who was also dating a man in France. The two men were friends, and Faustina's now husband expressed interest in her. He took her number, and they started talking.

"The relationship was on again, off again. I dated him for about five years without seeing him physically. One day he called to inform me he was coming to Ghana. When we met, we realised we liked each other. So they did the knocking ceremony, and his family came to do the traditional marriage rites when he returned to France."

After the marriage, it took them six years for Faustina to join her husband in France. Before she left Ghana for France, the Mensahs gave birth to two children in Ghana.

How Faustina got to France

The mother of two said her husband did not inform her when filing documents for her to join him in France.

One day she received a call from the Embassy where they asked some questions. Even though she did not get the full import of what was said, her husband interpreted and followed up on the process on their behalf.

Faustina said when she got to the French Embassy in Ghana, they only asked for her and her children's passports and granted them their visas.

Illiterate lady thanks husband for supporting her education in France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina expressed her gratitude to her husband for his role in her personal growth and journey to fluency in three languages.

She said her husband's in her personal development have made her fluent in French, English, and Twi.

When it was shared on social media, Faustina's story inspired several people and got others to believe again in love.

